WWE Superstar Bayley Suffers From Terrible Injury, Athlete Blames Fans?

Bayley's injury, which will keep her out for nine months, has elicited reactions from the likes of Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, and others in the wrestling industry. As previously stated, the former Smackdown Women's Champion has a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the year. .

As the story unfolds, Bayley was training with another WWE star, and she got her knee "popped."

At the same time, she was chain wrestling with the other star during WWE's mandatory return to the Performance Center.

Sources also said that her injury might end up causing plans to change due to the star's absence in the series, adding that it was a "freak accident."

Smackdown roster talents were also frustrated how WWE's lack of talent depth right now has left them scrambling to find a replacement who will fight with Bianca Belair at "Money in the Bank."

WWE Star Bayley Blames Fans With Her Injury

Ring Inside News also reported an update from Bayley's situation where she revealed what she looks like with the injured knee.

She appeared in a WWE digital video promo that the company dropped during SmackDown this week.

The 32-year-old was seen on a couch backstage nursing her knee, currently locked in a brace, looking unhappy.

She said, "I know what you're thinking, and you're thinking this sucks," because a lot was looking forward to her fight with Bianca Belair. Suddenly, Bayley continued saying in the video, the fans "don't care at all." The athlete made another shocking claim where she even blamed her injury on the fans as well, stating she was training to be better at "Money in the Bank" when she was injured. Then Bayley said she doesn't care who will replace her in the series because "they're not going to be as good as me."

Fellow Athletes Come Together Sending Well Wishes

Bayley's injury has drawn reactions from the wrestling world. Other than that, numerous fellow athletes from WWE have already shared their messages wishing Bayley for quick healing. Sonya Deville tweeted, "I'm not alone in saying this News makes my heart hurt, but that being said 9 months from now we can expect one badass return. We will be waiting."

I’m not alone is saying this news makes my heart hurt, but that being said 9 months from now we can expect one badass return 🖤 we will be waiting. https://t.co/FTqpzWThnw — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 9, 2021

Mia Yim also had her message to the athlete by saying, "Speedy recovery and sending all the love to you. Thank you for always being you."

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the toughest I know. Speedy recovery and sending all the love to you. Thank you for always being you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2021

WWE has confirmed that a replacement for Bayley will be revealed Friday night on SmackDown.

