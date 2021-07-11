Olivia Jade Hits Back at 'Gossip Girl' Revival for Making a 'False' Jab Against Her and Mom Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade refuses to take a jab on her stting down. Enough is enough, it seems.

After both her parents, famous actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced and imprisoned for their efforts to secure for Olivia and her sister Isabella the chance to study in USC, some thought ridiculing the family is all but natural. Jade certainly does not think so and no longer wants to let any negative comment about her or her mom slide.

The latest jab comes from none other than an episode of the newest revival of Gossip GIrl, shown through HBO Max.

The newest "Gossip Girl" characters made a crack about the Lori Loughlin and Olivia's situation and while these lines are meant to entertain, Olivia made sure to give a reply on her TikTok account - clarifying some things.

She posted a selfie video where the relevant episode was playing behind her. The scene shows one character advising another about how publicity supposedly works.

"And everything will be fine so long as you win," the character played by Zion Moreno, said.

"Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail," this character then said.

Olivia does not want to let that "false" information go around. No I didn't,' Olivia said pointedly in the TikTok video.

Probably not wanting to dealing with anyone who would dare to refute what she is saying on this video, she made sure to disable the comments section.

Olivia at present could only really hope that the scandal would soon be forgotten. Her parents already served their sentances and should be moving on.

Lori spent two months in federal prison at CI Dublin in California back in 2020. She was released in December, a few days before the New Year's.

On the other hand, Mossimo served five months in prison for his role in the bribery scheme. Giannulli was allowed to serve the last two weeks of his five-month sentence under house arrest.

He was officially released on April 16, which was a day ahead of his scheduled date.

The two are now back to living their lives of luxury. Case in point, the husband-and-wife jailbirds were spotted sunbathing down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, recently. The two were all smiles.

