Football star Barkevious Mingo, who plays for the team Atlanta Falcons, was dropped from the National Football League after his recent arrest.

Mingo was arrested after he was accused of indecency - sexual contact with a child. (via Deadline)

According to a brief statement released on the Falcons' website, the linebacker's contract with his team was already terminated.

"After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract." the management wrote.

According to the NFL Contract, which is publicly accessible on the internet, a player's contract is grounds for termination if he has engaged in personal conduct reasonably judged by his team.

Barkevious Mingo's arrest

Last week, the 30-year-old athlete was arrested by Arlington Police Department for "indecency with a child." He was later taken under custody at Tarrant County jail.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the linebacker was charged with a 2nd-degree felony. If he's convicted, Mingo will be sentenced to prison for 20 years.

More recently, the outlet learned that Mingo surrendered himself after consulting with his legal counsel. Authorities also confirmed that the athlete's bond, $25,000, was posted, and he's free from custody.

Barkevious Mingo speaks out

According to Lukas Garcia, Mingo's lawyer, the player is innocent as the victim's claims are false.

"Mr. Mingo is the victim of false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive," he told the outlet.

Garcia concluded his statement by saying his client is confident that the truth will eventually come to light and his charges will be later absolved.

Who is Barkevious Mingo?

The outside linebacker was born in Belle Glade, Florida. He started playing in college for his university, Louisiana State. Cleveland Browns later drafted him in 2013 to play for the NFL.

He first got his first major win at the Super Bowl LI under the team New England Patriots. Before he was dropped from the football league, he played for Atlanta Falcons.

Before his successful football career, he used to be a track and field star. He won the 400-meter dash in 2008, making him a perfect athlete for the NFL.

