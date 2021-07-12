Conor McGregor suffered twice during his Saturday match against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264.

The match between McGregor and Poirier gained so much attention immediately during the first round. The UFC 264 main event saw McGregor lied down as he received follow-up punches from his rival.

After hurting himself, referee Herb Dean announced Poirier's win by TKO only five minutes after the game started. The injury was bad enough that he needed to receive surgery for his lower tibia, per UFC president Dana White.

What Happened to McGregor

Hours after the announcement, McGregor's manager Audie Attar shared an update to the athlete's fans.

"Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula," the post says. "Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery."

The same post hinted about McGregor's return to the octagon soon.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old sportsman also penned his own update, confirming that he just got out of the surgery room following an excellent procedure. McGregor received the surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Sources confirmed that the surgeons inserted an intramedullary rod in his tibia. A small plate and set of screws were also installed on the fibula.

"Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let's go! God bless," he exclaimed. He also shared his post-op recovery video where he warned Poirier about his illegitimate win.

Poirier Truly Won?

Although McGregor claimed that his rival "did nothing" inside the ring, the UFC News revealed the official scorecards of the match.

On its Twitter account, it shared a link to the copies of the three judges' scorecards. Two of the judges scored the first round 10-8 in favor of Poirier long before the fight was called a TKO.

Meanwhile, UFC fans gave their own comments about what happened, saying that Poirier deserved it due to McGregor's physical condition. Others insisted that the legendary Irish mixed martial artist was winning before he broke his legs.

Regardless of what truly happened, some fans urged his manager to let him retire already. For what it's worth, McGregor already stepped down from his career but decided to come out of retirement again to face Poirier.

As of the writing, it remains unknown if he could truly come back soon.

