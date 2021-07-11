Tom Cruise 'Terrified' of Dating Again Amid Romance Rumors With Hayley Atwell?

Tom Cruise reportedly isolated himself from his friends due to extreme loneliness.

Amid the ongoing buzzes about Cruise's potential relationship with Hayley Atwell, one tabloid claimed that the actor feels terrified of dating again.

Life & Style published an article soon after Cruise put his Colorado home on the market. Per the tabloid, the action star had been feeling lonely because of the house since "it holds too many memories."

The source said the statement in reference to Cruise's past relationships with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. Both beauties stayed in the $39.5 million estate before they filed for divorces.

"Little by little, Tom has separated himself from friends and industry colleagues and left Hollywood largely behind. He's one of the biggest stars in the world. But he's also one of the loneliest," the source added.

The same tabloid alleged that the 59-year-old actor set work as his main focus. Because of this, he rarely goes out in public and chooses to stay at home to binge-watch shows instead.

Due to this fleeting feeling, the source alleged that Cruise is now terrified to date again; afraid of seeing another wrong woman. He reportedly blames the absence of a relationship as the main cause of his loneliness.

Does Tom Cruise Feel This Way?

For someone as in-demand as Cruise, it is almost impossible for a person to see the littlest problem on him. In fact, Gossip Cop found out that the above-mentioned claims were all false.

According to the investigative site, the "Top Gun" actor is doing well in his life and love life.

He sparked a romance rumor with his "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star, Hayley Atwell.

Both Cruise and Atwell attended the women's finals at Wimbledon, causing some sources to claim that they grew closer while filming the movie.

Back in December 2020, a source from the film's set revealed that the co-stars "hit it off from day one." Ever since they met amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two started to become romantically involved.

Before Atwell, Cruise first married actress and producer Mimi Rogers in 1987. They filed for divorce in 1990, allowing him to get married to his second wife, Nicole Kidman. The estranged couple shares two children - Isabella and Conner.

In 2006, the actor married Katie Holmes until they called it quits in 2012.

