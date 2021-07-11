Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss proved that World War II was not only about guns and bombs.

A few years after Stan Lee died, a story about his time with Dr. Seuss during World War II re-emerged again.

Before becoming the brain and heart of Marvel, Stan Lee began working on his comics in 1939. As an assistant at Timely Comics (which would eventually become Marvel), he honed his skills until he landed on his first big break in 1941.

His two-page project for "Captain America Comics #3" opened his way toward working with Theodor Seuss "Dr. Seuss" Geisel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stan Lee revealed that his role in the army during wartime changed after his enlistment.

"I was practically waiting at the pier for the ship to take me overseas when I got a tap on the shoulder, and some colonel said, 'You worked in comics?' Yes. 'We have a job for you,'" he recalled.

He then landed a place in the Army's Training Film Division where he worked with Dr. Seuss. Instead of holding high-caliber guns, he and Dr. Seuss held their papers and pens to work on the Film Division's instructional material.

Stan Lee was sent to Astoria, Queens, and his stay seemingly ignited him to give birth to Marvel Comics for good.

Apart from Dr. Seuss and Stan Lee, the division also welcomed "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" director Frank Capra and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist William Saroyan.

Honoring Stan Lee, Dr. Seuss

Despite leaving the unit to work again in comics, his works with Dr. Seuss remained known in the military.

He was inducted into the Army Signal Corps Regimental Association in 2017. The following year, the U.S. Army's Twitter honored him following his shocking death.

"Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior!" the tribute read.

He died due to respiratory failure and congestive heart failure. Meanwhile, Dr. Seus died at the age of 87 in 1991.

With Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss' collaboration, the two artists surely helped the country win the war with their creative juices.

