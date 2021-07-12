What was supposed to be a big day for a mother like Princess Eugenie turned into a disaster after one of the royal guests reportedly exposed everyone to the COVID-19 virus.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank decided to skip the ceremony for August at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

According to Daily Mail's report, the celebration was put on hold after an attendee has been tested positive for the virus. The NHS COVID-19 app reportedly pinged the aforesaid attendee as a COVID positive.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, and Sarah Ferguson also attended the canceled event.

"One guest tested positive or was pinged for Covid contact and therefore no one else was able to gather," a source said, as quoted by Express. "As a result, they called off the service and reception party afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's home."

As of the writing, there is no confirmation whether they will have themselves tested for the virus.

Several members of the royal family already tested positive for the virus, including Prince Charles and Prince William.

In March 2020, the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms but remained in good shape after testing positive for the virus. His wife, Camilla, fortunately, tested negative.

Meanwhile, Prince William reportedly tested positive for the virus shortly after Prince Charles. He was treated by palace doctors and chose to self-isolate.

"William was hit pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," a source said at that time.

Princess Eugenie Spent Their Time Watching EURO 2020 Instead

Following the health scare, Princess Eugenie opted to forget the alarming event by watching the Euro 2020 tournament.

On Instagram, the mother shared a photo of August wearing an England shirt. The Three Lion football anthem was also playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William brought their son, Prince George to the Euro 2020 final soccer match. Prince George conquered the Internet's trending list through his reactions throughout the game.

His face when the match ended up in Italy's favor also gave birth to internet memes. The photo of the royal prince looking down and lost emerged online, and some people almost had their hearts burst into pieces due to Prince George's cuteness!

