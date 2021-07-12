Inglewood Rapper Indian Red Boy died after disrespecting Nipsey Hussle.

Zerail Dijon River, who goes under his stage name Indian Red Boy, had been shot at least 20 times on Thursday, July 8.

Based on this article, the rapper had allegedly vandalized a mural dedicated to the late Nipsey Hussle, who was brutally murdered.

The LAPD found the victim dead at the scene, and Lieutenant Ti Goetz reported the situation as "a walk-up shooting," explicitly targeting Indian Red Boy.

"He appears to be a gang member," Ti Goetz continues, suggesting the ongoing feud between the Bloods and Rolling 60's Crips gangs.

The rapper was on Instagram live with a friend when the murder occured, his last words had been "Get help," according to sources.

A video recording of the live stream has been circulating on social media.

One user tweeted the video with the caption "TRIGGER WARNING: but bro this sh-t is insane."

TRIGGER WARNING: but bro this shit is insane pic.twitter.com/wmgzthaClG — bad bitch Nyc 💅🏾 (@Angel20z_) July 10, 2021

Nipsey Hussle Fans on Twitter Have No Remorse for Inglewood Rapper's Death

Nipsey Hussle fans show no pity for the dead rapper. News of Indian Red Boy's death spread on various social media platforms and garnered the attention of Hussle fans.

Most fans show no remorse for the murder like this tweet, "An entire bloodline got wiped out for Nipsey Hussle what did that man think defacing a Nipsey mural was gonna result in"

An entire bloodline got wiped out for Nipsey Hussle what did that man think defacing a Nipsey mural was gonna result in — Payroll Giovanni’s Accountant (@onemangang973) July 11, 2021

"Old folks always say "Never disrespect the dead" that man disrespected Nipsey Hussle mural & karma came back quick AF in return," said another fan.

Old folks always say “Never disrespect the dead” that man disrespect Nipsey Hussle mural & karma came back quick AF in return. I’m sorry his family have to go thru this but hey, he caused this on his own pic.twitter.com/tmHyv82zKt — July 19 (@212Lexus) July 11, 2021

Others claim that the rapper should have expected the outcome, "It's sinister out here but G what was you thinking gone happen after disrespecting a dead man??"

Blood got shot several times on IG Live after spray painting on top of Nipsey Hussle Mural… it’s sinister out here but G what was you thinking gone happen after disrespecting a dead man??.. — 🧊T (@FlexxChaney) July 11, 2021



READ ALSO: Hamidullah Death Video: Awful Moment TIkTok Teen Accidentally Pulled Gun's Trigger in Fake Suicide

Twitter Suspect Killer of Indian Red Boy as His Friend and Warns to 'Be Careful Who You're Friends With'

The Twitter community discussed the Indian Red Boy's cause of death.

Fans interacted with a controversial tweet that implied that the murderer had been someone the rapper knew.

The quote tweet contained the graphic video with the caption, "Y'all remember when nipsey hussle mural was vandalized by homeboy at the bottom...."

This reply pushed the suggestion further by dropping a timestamp, "If you go at 8sec u can see him look at the killer['s] face before he gets shot and u can kinda see his smile go away cause he knows who it was."

if u go at 8sec u can see him look at the killer face before he gets shot and u can kinda see his smile go away cause he knows who it was — 999 (@wjkdwokd) July 11, 2021

"His whole demeanor literally changes right before shots go off as if he knew it was over," comments another user under the same thread.