A royal expert has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are "hell-bent" on avoiding George from becoming a 'complete lunatic' as a result of the monarchy's 'goldfish bowl' experience.

After leaving a charming reaction at the Euro2020 Final, the 7-year-old royal prince is also said to be a playful child at home.

A royal expert reported that the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is "full of mischief" and enjoys playing pranks on his siblings Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, the couple are reportedly determined to keep their "mischievous" son Prince George down-to-earth and give him and other children a normal upbringing, reported OK!



Royal Expert Describes Prince George In The Castle

Author Duncan Larcombe, who reported to OK!, said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to ensure their seven-year-old boy does not grow up in a "goldfish bowl" experience that they went through.

Mr. Larcombe added, "Although Prince George might be future King of the Castle, he's not King of the Castle yet."

"He's a rascal, almost eight-year-old and full of mischief and always playing tricks and pranks on his younger sister and brother. You can see that George is full of beans and full of fun," Duncan continues.

"And if William and Kate get this right with him, he could have the world's greatest upbringing because he wouldn't have to worry about things that might worry a normal eight-year-old like daddy hasn't got his job anymore, or mummy's stressed about Covid."

"Hopefully, George can enjoy all the benefits of royal life, but without the extraordinary, weird impact of growing up in a goldfish bowl. They will have to explain the extraordinary circumstances he's been born into and hope; as a result, his head doesn't pop," the author concluded.

"They also hope he doesn't become a complete lunatic, as has happened to some members of his family."

READ ALSO: Prince George Charms Fans For Doing This Cute Reaction During Euro2020 [VIDEO]

Prince William On Prince George In "Battle of Brothers"

Royal author Robert Lacey also had his say in a newly released book, "Battle of Brothers," how Prince William wanted his son George to have an everyday life for as long as possible.

According to this article, the book described how Prince William would gradually break the news to Prince George's son to be the future Royal king.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be following this strategy as he wants to give his son George "the precious gift of normality."

The book also said that Prince William meant to have had the conversation with Prince George "sometime around the boy's seventh birthday" of 2020.

Royal author Mr. Lacey also wrote, "William had not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son."

He also said that, who knows, maybe the young prince would tell the story himself about it.

READ MORE: 'Harry and William: What Went Wrong?' Documentary Spills The Real Reason Behind Megxit