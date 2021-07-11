The seven-year-old Prince George of Cambridge joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to the Euro2020 Final which left audience in awe of his adorable reaction throughout the game.

According to Mirror UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among 60,000 fans packed into the stadium as the England national team faced their first major final in 55 years.

The royal Prince watched the match at Wembley Stadium and looked thrilled as the Three Lions took a 1-0 lead early in the game.

The adorable moment which made the fans fall in love with his cuteness was when Prince George erupts with joy, along with his father, as Luke Shaw gave England an early lead in the Euro 2020 final.

Prince George having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JtukgtRQ63 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 11, 2021

England Fans React To Prince George In Euro2020 Final

The Prince's adorable reaction on witnessing the first goal in the first two minutes of the game has reached the Twitter community sharing how relatable he is during the whole game.



There was even a time where a Twitter user described the Prince's laugh like a "rich man."

Prince George has a rich man laugh, I can’t explain it. https://t.co/LFmpvHlqXR — RitaB (@MsRitaB) July 11, 2021

A lot was also in awe about how the family showed celebration as they hugged each other in the game.

That footage of Prince George celebrating with his mum and dad was perfect. — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) July 11, 2021



Like how the fans in the stadium were saddened about the game's result in the end, a user shared a photo of the royal family "represented" what the whole of England felt.

The sadness on Prince George’s face represents all of England: pic.twitter.com/zkUiHL0i3A — Brittani Barger (@bbargerRC) July 11, 2021



Duke And Duchess Fights Over Prince George Wearing England Shirt

According to this article, Prince George once again wore a navy-blue suit as he joined his parents to cheer for the big day after William and Kate were reportedly split over whether he could wear an England shirt.

July 11, the Wimbledon star, Marion Bartoli, said William favored George donning a replica shirt, but Kate was against it.

Bartoli told BBC Radio 5 Live about her meeting with the Cambridges.

"Yesterday I had an afternoon tea with the duchess, and it was very much a discussion whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey tonight at Wembley or not."

"William was for it, Kate not so keen..."

Kate has had a busy day, taking in Novak Djokovic's win at the Wimbledon men's singles final this afternoon.

The Football Association president, Prince William, shared a message with Gareth Southgate's squad.

He said, "What a team performance it's been, every member of the squad has played their part.

