Ramona Singer from "The Real Housewives Oo New York" was reported being fired from the show following Kelly Dodd after 13 seasons because she was considered "too expensive."

One source told Radar that Singer, who was the only original cast member that never left the show since day one, is being will no longer be invited for the next season as "her time is up."



The source listed their reason for her removal, "one, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, and her salary reflects it."

The insider revealed more information regarding the show, explaining why the show does not work for the public anymore.

And so, the source fully described the second reason why the basic premise of the show was no longer compelling as "a bunch of older white women behaving badly" was "fun a decade ago," compared to the current.

"If the show wants to survive another decade, it must change too," the insider said, starting the "change" from its casts.

Ramona Singer And Kelly Dodd On Show Removal

Kelly Dodd also blamed a group of viewers as she called them "woke broke," and it looks like Ramona is planning to do the same.

"Ramona is furious that the show is changing," a friend of the insider has spilled that her behavior was no longer appealing on Television anymore.

As the friend ended, "after over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is."

Insiders continued that Bravo made no decisions on the star's removal, but in reality, they have all already said 'goodbye' to Ramona.

READ ALSO: 'RHOP' Season 6 Trailer: Gizelle Bryant Dishes on Wendy Osefo's Husband's 'Cheating Rumors'

Singer and Dodd's Recent Controversies

Just last week, Ramona told "RHONY's" first black star, Eboni K. Williams, that she doesn't understand how she can talk about "suffering" as she was "living a great life."

"I don't understand," said Singer adding she wants to "live Eboni's life."

"You said you've suffered. I said, 'Looking at you, I don't think you suffer," the clueless star added.

Also, the recent decision to take out Kelly Dodd came after fans slammed her for her controversial views expressed during the pandemic, per The Sun.

As seen partying in a crowded restaurant during the pandemic, the TV personality received backlash when she made a toast to "super spreaders."

In April 2020, she had further backlash as Kelly claimed people who died from COVID-19 would have "died anyway," even without the virus.

The "RHONY" producers were trying to fix the show's problems, with the thought of the show drastically dropping this season.

READ MORE: Ericka Jayne in Trouble: 'RHOBH' Star Could Face $11M Lawsuit From Ex-Husband's Embezzlement Victims - Here's Why