Jada Pinkett Smith shares her new hairstyle, and the reason why she shaved her head will shock you.

The "Nutty Professor" actress recently shocked Instagram by debuting her new look to her followers. Pinkett Smith posed along with her daughter, Willow Smith, for a snap rocking their shaved heads.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go." she wrote in the caption.

"my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she added with a wacky emoji. Willow also shared the same photo on her account.

Besides the mother and daughter picture, "The Matrix" actress also shared a short video of her admiring the new look.

Following her post, the comment section was bombarded with love and support messages from fans and other celebrities.

"Beautiful It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently." Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, wrote.

"Absolutely stunning. I've been thinking about doing this for so many years... might have to jump on it too!" singer Jhanavi Harrison commented.

Jada Pinkett Smith's struggles with hair loss

Pinkett Smith candidly opened about her struggles with hair loss a few years back on their show "Red Table Talk."

The actress addressed why she's been wearing a turban whenever she goes out in public. She mentioned that it's not easy to talk about it, but she's ready to reveal the truth.

Pinkett Smith then opened up that she's terrified when her hair was starting to come off, thinking that she was going bald.

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands," she said in a 2018 episode of the show, which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

"Oh my God, am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear," she added. (via Yahoo! News)

Not the first time Willow Smith shaved her head

Although Willow also shaved her head with her mom, this is not her first time doing it.

According to E! News, Willow cut her hair in 2012 when she was 11 years old. Her father, Will Smith, explained the reason behind it.

The actor revealed that Willow was in the middle of her music tour and wants to go home, but her dad pushed her to continue performing.

His first reaction was "Oh, sh**!" but he understood the situation, "You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'" he said. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

Will Smith also mentioned that the incident taught him a big lesson when it comes to parenting.

