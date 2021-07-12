Sacha Baron Cohen, popularly known for his hit movie "Borat," sues a cannabis company over a giant billboard with his photo.

According to TMZ, Baron Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics, a company that produces cannabis in an energy-sufficient way.

The actor alleges that the medical marijuana vendor is using his photo for their public advertisement in Massachusetts.

The photo featured was his character in the movie franchise "Borat" and his trademark phrase "It's Nice!"

Per legal documents obtained by Hollywood Reporter, Baron Cohen is hitting back for copyright infringement and false advertising.

His legal counsel, attorney David Condon, explained that the actor has never endorsed any of its products and was never affiliated with them.

Condon added that Baron Cohen never uses marijuana himself, and "he never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money."

The actor's legal team alleges that he has never accepted any brand deals or offers from any company despite having "countless opportunities."

Baron Cohen thinks that accepting endorsements would affect his acting career and his credibility as a social activist.

Condon also added that the Cannabis company thought their billboard would attract more consumers and Baron Cohen wouldn't notice it, but he did, and he's disappointed about it.

The actor's satirical characters in the past are a mockery of "stoner culture," which he thinks the company is celebrating.

In addition, Baron Cohen, born into an Orthodox Jewish family and observes the religion, doesn't want to be involved in any controversies as it is a heated argument within their culture whether Jewish people are allowed to use cannabis for traditions.

The actor is going after the company for $9 million. He also wants the cannabis company to stop using his name, image, and likeness to sell its products.

Solar Therapeutics responds

Following the cease-and-desist letter that attorney Condon sent to Solar Therapeutics, the company has decided to take down the giant billboard in Massachusets.

However, they refuse to pay the actor the amount he's asking after using his photo without any authorization.

At the time of this writing, no further information regarding their final settlement was released.

