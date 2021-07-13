Princess Margaret's death caused most royal watchers to assume that he suffered the same fate as his father, King George VI.

Nearly two decades since she died, Princess Margaret continued to be people's topic as her real cause of death remained questionable in the past years.

Years before her passing, Queen Elizabeth II's sister had been known to have suffered from poor health.

In February 1998, she suffered from a stroke while staying at her holiday home in Mustique. She even sustained injuries when he scalded her feet during an accident inside her bathroom. The incident, unfortunately, affected her mobility even more.

Following those incidents, she suffered from multiple stroke episodes between 2000 and 2001.

On Feb. 9, 2002, she succumbed in her sleep in The King Edward VII Hospital. Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing in a statement but never truly detailed the cause of death. But reports suggested that the final stroke on that day reportedly led to her death.

Despite that, some royal watchers speculated that she had cancer - like her late father King George VI. But that was not the case after all.

Did Princess Margaret Suffer From Cancer?

For what it's worth, the former monarch of England, King George VI, suffered from lung cancer.

He underwent surgery in hopes of removing the cancer cells. He never knew about the other condition that he even went out to hare-shoot. One day later, on Feb. 6, 1952, he died in his sleep due to coronary thrombosis.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Urge Fans to Do THIS in the Name of 'Compassion'

Since Princess Margaret was infamous for her love of smoking and drinking, it led people to speculate that might have had lung cancer.

However, a new report by Express clarified that the royal princess was never diagnosed with the dreaded disease. Instead, the stroke she suffered from for the last time led to cardiac problems.

Remembering Princess Margaret

Decades after her death, people remembered her and her good deeds as a person and a royal.

According to biographer Theo Aronson, she once told Jean Cocteau that disobedience was her joy. Despite that way of thinking, she remained supportive of her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, who took over the crown after their father's death.

After her death, the royal family asked people to donate to the charities that assigned her as their patron - the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children, The Guide Association, and the Royal Ballet.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Exposed to COVID-19? Royal Cancels Son's Christening Following Health Scare