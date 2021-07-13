Grammy Award winning singer Drake seems to be close with model Johanna Leia's Son, Amari Bailey.

Leia's son, Amari Bailey, plays for Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and currently teammates with LeBron James' son Bronny James.

According to Daily Mail, the basketball player will be playing for UCLA at the beginning of the next school year and is reportedly the top prospect of any team he is a part of which garnered professional scouts.

Sources have also mentioned that Amari could potentially be next in line for the NBA selections.

And other than that, Drake and Le Bron were impressed by his dunking skills and sportsmanship, as a plus point.

The young athlete in the making was also recently named 2020-21 "MaxPreps California High School Basketball Player of the Year."

The tall junior guard let the Trailblazers win with 16-2 en route to the CIF Southern California Open Division regional semifinals.

Due to the sudden spotlight on Johanna's son, the rapper has been giving Amari advice and has been fatherly towards the teen.

Some of the advice includes how to handle the pressure and attention that comes with fame and managing finances.

The "Hotline Bling" singer has his son, who he shares with ex Sophie Brussaux, a three-year-old Adonis.

Drake's Dodger Stadium Date with Model Johanna Leia

Drake goes all out on date night with Johanna Leia.

The pair have kept their relationship lowkey through several months of dating, but the rapper recently showed off his new girl.

People reported that the couple was seen at the Dodgers Stadium last week for date night after Drake had donated to the organization.

Although the two have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, it is the subtle hints that Johanna dropped over the weekend that gets fans buzzing.

The model slash social media influencer had posted a short clip of herself with Drakes's "Laugh Now Cry Later" track on her Instagram story.

Does Drake Know About Johanna Leia's Scandalous Ex-Boyfriend Antoine Walker

Drake's new girl Johanna Leia has gone on a messy relationship before him.

The world is small as Johanna can't seem to escape her past relationships with these NBA stars.

In 2010, Johanna's ex, Kevin Jenkins, sued Antione Walker for $5 million after accusing the two of sleeping together while the model was engaged.

According to sources, there is no evidence that the ex-NBA player had settled the lawsuit against Johanna's ex.

The details of the lawsuit included Jenkin's statement that the model had kicked him out of their house as Antione waited on the side.

The former athlete had pretended to be a Chicago police officer during a phone call they shared which caused the man "emotional distress."

Walker had also been in a relationship with ex-fiance Evelyn Lozada around the same time, accusing her of gold-digging for breaking up with him.

It seems like Drake's new girl has a knack for attracting scandalous boyfriends.

