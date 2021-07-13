"The Crown" has been called out again for giving Claire Foy an unfair amount of salary.

Despite the success of the Netflix "The Crown," it reportedly did not pay its cast members properly, especially Foy.

Foy, who portrayed the role of young Queen Elizabeth II in the series' early seasons, reportedly received less salary than Math Smith, who played the role of Prince Philip.

Multiple news outlets revealed this week that the first report was broke at the INTV conference in Jerusalem back in 2018. During that time, producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries were asked about Foy's wage.

"The producers acknowledged that [Smith] did make more due to his Doctor Who fame, but that they would rectify that for the future. Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," Mackie said, as quoted by Geo TV.

Following the report, Newsweek confirmed that the actress began to score $275,000 in back pay. This allegedly covered the previous 20 episodes she appeared in, as well.

However, the actress herself addressed the issue and debunked that she ever got back-paid.

In a new interview with Al Arabiya, the actress dismissed the claims and clarified that the statement was incorrect.

"That was what was reported that I was back-paid. I've never mentioned anything about it and neither have the producers. The fact that that is 'fact' - is not quite correct," she said.

"The Crown" Embarrassing Deal

After the news broke online, the 34-year-old actress revealed that she learned something from the embarrassing dispute.

According to Foy, the ordeal came out as soon as issues about pay inequality emerged. In the end, she realized that not speaking early and not doing something about it would only bring harm to her.

Instead of looking at it negatively, Foy chose to learn her lesson.

It was not the first time "The Crown" became the center of criticisms. For countless times, royal watchers called out the series for its false representation of royal family members.

In the series, it noted that Prince Philip did not want to kneel to Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is highly unlikely that anyone in the royal family never wanted to kneel as the practice serves as a sign of respect for the monarch.

There was also a part where the series claimed that the late royal was part of the Profumo Scandal.

