Toby Kirkup has died hours after he was sent home from the hospital. He was 48.

Kirkup, who famously joined the cast of the hit BBC series "Peaky Blinders," died in his home despite seeking medical treatment.

According to Yorkshire Live, the actor went to the nearest hospital after suffering from chest pains. He also reportedly felt a tingling sensation in his arms.

Kirkup reportedly visited the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29. Unfortunately, he died hours after arriving at home.

The Bradford Coroner's Court in England heard his case, learning that he was diagnosed with gastritis. The actor felt worse after being sent home that he experienced cardiac arrest and vomiting.

During that time, the post-mortem report revealed that he died due to natural causes. However, Kirkup's family requested the coroner to examine his body. They also questioned the treatment he received before his death.

Meanwhile, coroners officer Catherine Toner revealed to assistant coroner Katy Dickinson that the actor previously dealt with drug and alcohol issues.

The court set another hearing on September 30.

Internet Users Question Health Providers

Following his death, internet users raised their concerns about healthcare providers, especially in the U.K.

One user left a comment on Fox News' article and said that most death certificates in the U.K. only state "natural causes."

"Read an article that stated the UK cancer death rate was much lower than the US. But the reason, the article stated, was that the cancer diagnosis was missed in many Brits, and when they died it was listed on the death certificate as "natural causes," the user said.

Another added, "I've heard of a couple of medical malpractices in the UK and poor treatment. Clearly an illustration of socialized medicine."

Still, these theories are yet to be proven until the hearing finalizes its findings before this year ends.

Kirkup's death was truly shocking and heartbreaking, especially since he left a huge hole in the industry. Before his death, he played the role of a police sergeant in "Peaky Blinders." The series finished filming its sixth and final season in May.

He also appeared in the ITV show "Emmerdale" following his Shakespearean roles in "The Mill" and "Machester's Ragged School Drama."

He also once wanted to take a master's degree in creative writing, but his death made it all impossible now.

