Britney Spears posted a new Instagram photo, on July 13, about her maids and changed it a few minutes later, which made fans suspicious about its swiftness.

Mirror UK reported that fans questioned Britney Spears once again, which may seem to be connected to her conservatorship situiation as it contained a bizarre caption that everyone wants to know what it would mean.

The said post contains three images of herself posing in a skimpy black and yellow maid outfit, her iconic eyeshadow make-up, and claimed her fit was way "hotter" than what her maids' have.

The 39-year-old singer changed the caption to a high-heel emoji later on.

What Was Britney Spears' Deleted Caption From New Instagram Update?

The star was seen in a ponytail and did numerous poses in front of the camera for the post.



Britney's post originally wrote, "Like I said ... my maids may have been able to get their nails done during COVID after salons opened, but f**k ...."

"At least my maid outfit was the hottest," she concluded.

Fans who followed Spears quickly questioned why she had changed her caption, claiming it was completely different from the first second they saw it.

Another questioned, "what happened to the first post with the same pics talking about your nails?"

What Does Her Deleted Caption Mean?

As this article explained, the racy images Britney Spears posted were an indirect address about the claims she made in court during her testimony back in June.

The singer referenced a part of her testimony where she claimed she was banned from 'self-care' for an entire year during the pandemic lockdown, contrasting her situation to her staff at home, who still had their nails done.

During her 24-minute statement against the conservatorship in June, Spears complained to the judge about her conservator Jodi Montgomery saying that no outlets were open for styling or beauty treatments, despite seeing her mother and maids with fresh hair and nails.

"I saw the maids in my home each week with their nails done different each time," Spears told the judge, during her 24-minute statement.

"She [Jodi] made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behaviour and my dad, but just a different dynamic."

The news outlet also said that a recent report confirmed the singer does not hold her own Instagram account but submits her photos and captions to Crowd Surf, an external company, on her behalf.

