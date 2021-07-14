Despite not representing the United States for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021 following her cannabis issue, Sha'Carri Richarson has endless possibilities coming her way as a company reportedly reached out to her for a brand deal.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dabber, a company that specializes in vape and cannabis, offered a hefty amount of money to the track and field star for her to endorse their products.

Per the letter obtained by the outlet, Dr. Dabber was disappointed with Richardson's suspension from the US team.

They mentioned that they would love to offer her work as a spokesperson for the company.

"We would like to offer you $250,000 for this position." they wrote in the letter.

The position, which was also labeled as a "resident doctor," will let Richardson test their products beforehand.

The offer did not specify how long the partnership will be.

At the time of this writing, there is no further information on whether Sha'Carri Richardson has accepted the deal.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Cannabis Issue

In early reports, the athlete turned heads after winning the 100-meter race in June at the US track and field trials wearing a vibrant hairstyle and long nails.

However, Richardson later tested positive for marijuana use, leading the US team to strip her win and barred her from playing in the Olympics.

The track and field star later explained her side on why she took the substance following her win.

Richardson spoke to "Today" and stated that she's taking responsibility for her actions.

"I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision," she said.

As for why she took cannabis, she mentioned that a reporter came up and told her that her biological mother died before she ran in the trials.

More recently, Richardson said that she already accepted the decision and she's ready to move forward.

"I understand the situation that's going on. So, I'm accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career," she said in an ambush interview.

Following her Olympics mishap, she received a lot of support from fans and celebrities online, including Cardi B.

