After Lamar Odom intimated that he wanted to rekindle his relationship with his brunette ex-wife, a person familiar to Khloe Kardashian explained why she isn't interested.

According to an insider who spoke to E! Online, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has "no interest" in rekindling her romance with the NBA All-star.

The source added that the "Good American" CEO has closed that chapter of her life and has "completely moved on."

However, the reality TV star won't forget Odom as he became a significant part of her life after being married for a few years.

The basketball player will "always have a sweet spot" on Kardashian's heart, the source added.

Regarding True Thompson's mom's reaction when Odom commented on her photo, the insider revealed that Kardashian just laughed about it.

As of the moment, the "Revenge Body" star is focusing on a lot of things in life, and Odom is not one of them.

Lamar Odom Is Hoping For A Second Chance

As we previously reported, a source revealed that the "Los Angeles Clippers" player wants to "rekindle" the relationship they once had.

As reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on the "KUWTK" circulated once again, Odom thinks it was the perfect time to grab Kardashian's attention by commenting on her photo.

The insider added that Odom doesn't want to disrespect Thompson; he just wants to try pursuing Kardashian for the second time.

Lamar Odom's Shocking Comment

The NBA baller set Instagram on fire as he commented on Kardashian's bikini shower snap.

Odom wrote "Hottie" along with fire emojis.

Tristan Thompson, the father of Kardashian's daughter, replied to his comment, saying, "@lamarodom, God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

The NBA star did not respond to Thompson's remark.

Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's Comment Exchange For TV?

As we mentioned, a post on Reddit alleges that the comment section drama could be scripted.

The post revealed that the confrontation between the two basketball players is a possible storyline for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians 2.0."

A user named Chicago thinks that the Kardashian matron, Kris Jenner, is the one behind this.

At the time of this writing, Jenner nor any production staff involved with "KUWTK" confirmed if the allegations were true.

