Ashley Monroe revealed her current health diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer through an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 13.

The "I Don't Want To" singer wrote about her ordeal and expressed her gratitude for the good things that have made a scary few months more bearable.

According to Rolling Stone, Monroe, a member of "Pistol Annies" alongside Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert, revealed the diagnosis which came after she initially thought she was anemic.

The said post was a slideshow of photos featuring her husband, John Danks, and son Dalton, including her friends, Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

Ashley Monroe Suffers From 'Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia'

The songwriter started off her Instagram post with a caption that said, "A few months ago, my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic."



She added, "well, my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine."

The star confirmed that she underwent a bone marrow biopsy, which led to the discovery of 'Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.'

"It's causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it," the star described.

ET also reported that the Mayo Clinic describes "Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia" as "a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells," a "type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

This disease causes bone marrow to produce "too many abnormal white blood cells that crowd out healthy blood cells."

Ashley Monroe To Begin Chemotherapy

Other than that, Ashley Monroe also stated in her post that she would start having her chemotherapy.

The singer proceeded to be grateful in her post, which mentioned her illness and loved ones as her fight against cancer begins.

"Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I'm thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I'm thankful there IS a treatment that works to fight what is causing harm to my body."

Monroe finished her statement by saying she is "THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life."

Just as she admitted that she "was hesitant to post about" her illness, she concluded her post by writing that she believes in the power of healing through prayer and love.

