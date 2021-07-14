American singer-songwriter Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pentenburg called their marriage quits.

The couple had gotten married seven years ago and share a 12-year old daughter. Kenny and Nicole released a joint statement announcing that their top priority is daughter Peyton amidst the divorce.

The two also promised to maintain mutual respect and said, "We continue to care and have respect for one another."

Daily Mail reported that Kenny and his wife had requested "personal privacy" for their family as they "navigate these new steps."

Nicole Pentenburg started dating Edmonds when she was a backup dancer for her friend Janet Jackson in 2007.

How Kenny Edmonds Built His Career and Current Net Worth



R&B singer Bootsy Collins had given Kenny his stage name "Babyface" because of his youthful and fresh appearance during his teenage years.

In the early years of his career, Edmonds had been a guitarist of a musical group called "Manchild" before moving onto the funk band "Red Hott."

The artist's debut album "Lovers" had ranked 28 on the Soul Album Charts in 1986, while his "Tender Lovers" album reached number 14 on Billboard 200 in 1990.

However, sources said that his "Love, Marriage & Divorce" album featuring Tony Braxton was the most successful out of all his works.

Sources reported Edmonds' accumulated album sales and record production to be worth 200 million dollars.

Late Singer Aretha Franklin's Last Words To Kenny' Babyface' Edmonds Before Dying

Kenny Edmonds shared his close relationship with Aretha Franklin before her death.

The "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer had previously revealed how close he was to the late singer.

Kenny had done an Instagram Live to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his "Waiting To Exhale" movie soundtracks.

Babyface shared that Franklin had called him into her full dressing room before her death and asked everyone else to leave.

"Then she said, 'You be writing all these love songs, and I want your advice," Kenny said during his live stream.

According to this article, the late singer approached Edmonds for dating advice and considered him a love expert.

Babyface continued, "She said, 'I'm seeing this gentleman, and I'm gonna tell you some of the things he's been doing. And I'm trying to decide if I want to date him or not."

Kenny had told the "Freeway of Love" singer not to trust the guy so quickly, and after a month, Franklin had called and said, "You were right, he wasn't the one."



