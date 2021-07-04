Heidi Klum Recalls Trying to Save Marriage to Seal By Doing THIS For 7 Years But Failed

German-American model Heidi Klum spoke and reflected on her marriage to singer-songwriter, Seal, sharing how hard she worked to make their relationship flourish still until the divorce.

In an interview with Sunday Times, 48-Year old Klum said, "I think I got married eight times to Seal."

The statement revived the times where they renewed their vows every year following their 2005 wedding.

"I thought it would be kind of, like, fun," she added.

The German supermodel also claimed, "I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn't work either."

As she further explained, when she lost faith in the ceremonies, she already felt that all of it was "really not working," but still "tried" to save their relationship.

Heidi Klum And Seal On Positive Co-Parenting

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer, Seal, and Klum went their separate ways after seven years of marriage in 2012.

And two years later, the pair who shared four children finalized their divorce.

After almost one decade of separation, the former spouses are still figuring things out about co-parenting their children.

The "Germany's Next Top Model" host said, "It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that's the most important thing."

READ ALSO: 'RHOBH' Erika Girardi Finally Reveals 'Long-Time Struggles' Resulting To Sudden Divorce Filing From Husband Tom

Seal Speaks On "Challenging" Co-Parenting With Heidi Klum

Seal also talked with Us Weekly, saying that it is "challenging" to co-parent with Klum, especially since they are often in different places.

In May, he said, "It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

"And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces," he proceeded.

Talking about teamwork, the Grammy winner was asked whether there was a time he worked together with Klum. He responded with a "no."

The "Making the Cut" producer also gushed about the same thing when talking about Tom Kaulitz, her current husband.



"Sometimes it's just talking things out, you know? I never really had that before," the "America's Got Talent" judge spoke on their dynamic.

She also said that back then, she always had to make the decisions for all and plan for everyone.

"I didn't know that it could be like this. I'm just finding all these things out."

Klum married the "White Lies" musician Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

READ MORE: Kate Winslet Reveals True Feelings About Marriage to Husband With Dyslexia

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles