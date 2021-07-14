Sharon Osbourne left "The Talk" following several allegations of racist comments thrown at her previous co-hosts.

However, one person believes that on the day of her and Sheryl Underwood's on-air spat, it was "set up" by producers, perhaps for the ratings.

In a never-before-heard leaked audio recently obtained by the Daily Mail, Elaine Welteroth could be heard comforting a crying Osbourne and telling her, "I know you're not racist," after her live heated exchange with Underwood.

"Sharon, I'm just so sorry that went the way that it went," the 34-year-old said on her mic in Osbourne's dressing room.

Welteroth also explained that she knew Osbourne was going to talk about her friend Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle on the CBS show, but she didn't realize it would go south.

On March 10, Osbourne and Underwood were at each other's throats after the former defended Morgan, who didn't believe that the Duchess of Sussex's accusations that someone in the palace is racist and for doubting about the former royal being suicidal.

The 68-year-old Brit said in the unearthed audio, "Whatever you say, you just look guilty."

"And now, everybody's going to have that little seed of doubt," she added, referencing how people will start thinking she's racist.

But Elaine Welteroth also made a point to tell her co-host that she has been "set up," claiming that the showrunners wanted her to ask the question that sparked their explosive live feud.

The former "America's Got Talent" judge responded, "They don't care that I will now have to go around and have people think I'm racist," referencing the producers.

"They don't give a s-t; they just want ratings, that's all."

Elaine Welteroth further said how much she loves Osbourne and that she and the other "The Talk" co-hosts, even Underwood, "love and respect you so much and have your back behind the scenes."

However, Elaine Welteroth seemed to sing a different tune in the leaked audio. Because just after the blowup with Underwood and Osbourne, she allegedly drew even more attention to the topic after reportedly complaining about working in a "racially insensitive and hostile environment."

Sharon Osbourne's Replacement on 'The Talk' Finally Revealed

Elaine Welteroth and Sharon Osbourne's convo backstage's leaked audio comes after the announcement of a new host joining the table.

"The Talk" has had its shake-ups in the past few years, losing two hosts permanently and one temporarily for a variety of reasons.

Thankfully, after months of empty seats, one frequent guest host is finally joining "The Talk" full time, Jerry O'Connell.

