Cinderella's guitarist Jeff LaBar has died at the age of 58.

The legendary rock guitarist passed away on Wednesday, July 14, which his son, Sebastian LaBar, confirmed on his Instagram.

"So I just got the call... @jefflabar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words," Sebastian captioned in the said Instagram post along with a series of photos with his late father.



The cause of death of the 58-year-old is currently unknown and is not yet confirmed if the sudden passing is linked to drug abuse. Nonetheless, the Pennsylvania native and guitarist has previously admitted to struggling with alcoholism for years and even blamed substance abuse for Cinderella's inactivity.

Who Is Jeff LaBar?

According to this article, LaBar was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, in 1963. By 1985, he joined the famous glam metal band Cinderella as he replaced their founding guitarist Michael Schermick, just as the band signed to Mercury/Polygram.

The following year's debut album, "Night Songs," made them burgeoning stars in the hair metal scene, releasing iconic hits like "Nobody's Fool" and leading to tour dates with the likes of Poison, David Lee Roth, and Bon Jovi.

This article also said the band's sound, concisely summed up by Apple Music as "AC/DC meets the Faces," made good use of singer Tom Keifer's high-pitched growl, which was loved by many.

In 2017, the band broke up. November, the same year, the band's frontman Keifer confirmed that they had no plans to reunite, explaining that "issues between the band members are beyond repair."

Jeff LaBar As A Member Of Cinderella

The guitarist has appeared on all four of Cinderella's albums, including "Night Songs," "Long Cold Winter," "Heartbreak Station," and their final album, "Still Climbing."

The band has had several hit singles, including "Don't Know What You've Got Until It's Gone," "Somebody Save Me," "Heartbreak Station," "Nobody's Fool," "The Last Mile," & "Shake Me."



In addition to his appearance as the group's guitarist, he also released their two greatest hits compilation CDs and their live project, "Live At The Key Club." The band has sold over 15 million records worldwide.

Jeff LaBar continued as their guitarist until their breakup in 2017.

Additionally, he has also played in bands such as "The Naked Beggars," "Freakshow," "Cheap Thrill," and fronted a solo project since 2014.

