William Smith Died at 88, What Was The 'Hawaii Five-O' Star's Cause of Death?

The "Hawaii Five-O," "Laredo," "Rich Man, Poor Man" action star William Smith died at 88 years old.

William was known for his minor screen roles and his fighting scenes with Clint Eastwood and Rod Taylor.

According to sources, wife Joanne Cervelli Smith had found that her husband had passed away on Monday.

The "Rich Man, Poor Man" star had been in Woodland Hills at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital.

It was claimed that the bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood-actor had been the "go-to-guy" for biker roles and has a long list of films under his belt.

Smith had also been a Russian general in "Red Dawn," a gang leader in "The Ultimate Warrior," and a gunfighter turned Texas ranger in "Laredo."

Regarding his death, William Smith's wife refused to reveal what caused his untimely death.

William Smith's Iconic Hollywood Scenes with Rod Taylor and Clint Eastwood

William Smith's interview archives are resurfaced.

The legendary actor was known the best for his authentic fighting scenes with unchoreographed and raw-muscle brawls.

Smith had broken Rod Taylor's nose in 'Darker Than Amber' as the two actors had decided to do a "violent free-for-all."



"Fight choreography and staging went out the window when Rod decided to really hit me," William had three ribs broken by Taylor.

Based on this article, it was during a 2010 interview when the actor confirmed, "Rod is a skilled fighter and at the same time a real scrapper. Now that was a good fight!"

"In Any Which Way You Can" still presents itself as "the most knuckle-busting, gut-wrenching, brain-scrambling, butt0bruising, lip-splitting brawl of all time."



According to Smith, the fight scene had been "one of the longest two-man fights ever done on film without doubles," according to Smith.

William Smith Confused for Will Smith, Fans React and Attack on Rude Posts

The Twitter community had William Smith confused for Will Smith.

Among the normal condolence tweets not unlike this, "R.I.P. William Smith.... Thank you for sharing your talent...."

R.I.P. William Smith... thank you for sharing your talent... you will be missed. https://t.co/okaeZ6dVLZ — Ryland Zane (@ZaneRyland) July 9, 2021

There are those from the younger generation who are not familiar with the "Hawaii Five-O" star but grew up on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." These include one person, "Saw William Smith trending and thought it was will smith."

saw William Smith trending and thought it was will smith — blk (@Black_Squirtle) July 9, 2021

However, some have taken it too far, and one fan swooped in to speak their mind, "William Smith was 1000x the actor Will Smith wishes he could be. The absolute lack of respect is appalling."

This dude can go fuck himself with a chainsaw. William Smith was 1000X the actor Will Smith wishes he could be. I don’t normally post stuff like this, the absolute lack of respect is appalling. Hopefully, this douche will lose someone close to him so we can make jokes about it. https://t.co/1nwSZPUpvM — David Haner (@ddc_studios) July 9, 2021



