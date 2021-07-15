Miranda McKeon tries to remain strong as she delivers the scariest story someone at her age could tell: she has cancer.

McKeon braved her emotions despite her young age and revealed to the world that she has cancer at the young age of 19.

Miranda McKeon Has Cancer

In a new exclusive interview with People, the "Anne With An E" actress detailed how she discovered the dreaded disease. According to McKeon, she had been spending the weekend with her friends at a beach house. As she prepared for the summer, she suddenly brushed a part of her breast and felt a lump in it.

"This is the moment where everything changes and there's no going back. But after going down a little Google rabbit hole, my mind was at ease because I didn't think anything could be wrong because of my age," she said.



But the 19-year-old still went to the doctor to have herself checked. During her appointment, she underwent ultrasound and let the medical staff took a biopsy of the lump.

When asked whether she was concerned about it, McKeon said that everyone except her felt concerned about the result of the test. Unfortunately, she got a call about the biopsy and found out that she is positive for the cancer disease.

She reportedly received the call on June 14 which she described as something "surreal."

After hearing the diagnosis, she began to schedule more appointments for mammograms, ultrasounds, and more consultations with breast specialists and oncologists.

Currently, the cancer cells already spread inside her body - reaching the stage 3 already. The status extended to that almost-worst part as the cancer cells spread to her lymph nodes.

Despite the worrying news, she keeps her head high as she hopes for a strong and positive outcome.

"My doctor was like 'Your stage doesn't define you. And your cancer is your cancer.' Which I appreciate because, when you hear someone's stage, your mind goes straight to one place or another and I don't think that's necessarily representative of what I'm going through," she went on.

Miranda McKeon already began her chemotherapy and will continue to receive the treatment in the next four months. Until she can assure that she is already well, she revealed that she is trying her best to find the light in all of it.

