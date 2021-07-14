Jaquan Yulee, a former linebacker at Marshall University, has died. He was 24.

The officials of Marshall Football announced the heartbreaking news on its Twitter account. It shared an old photo of Yulee alongside a short tribute for the late player.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd," the caption said.

Meanwhile, WVEC reported that the athlete died following a car crash on Tuesday. The single accident in Virginia caused his car to flip onto its roof.

Authorities immediately responded to the scene and checked on him. However, they pronounced him dead on the spot.

The morning before his death, Yulee posted his inspiring philosophy about choosing a school. Per the late linebacker, a person's choice of school should not be influenced by how big the facility is or who went to it before anyone else.

Unfortunately, he could no longer continue fighting for his belief following his untimely passing.

Internet Users Pay Tribute To Jaquan Yulee

Following the announcement of his death, his close friends and followers took their time to remember the player's good deeds.

The former Marshall football coach John "Doc" Holliday remembered the day like a sad one for everyone. He described Yulee as one of the toughest football athletes he ever met. He also recalled how he became the most beloved person due to the type of person he was.

One Twitter user added, "He was just cleared by doctors to play football again after suffering a broken spine 2 years ago! Life is so precious."

READ ALSO: Kanye West, Irina Shayk NOT Dating After All? Model Snubs Kim Kardashian's Ex Big Time

"Jonathan Goddard. Larry Aaron. Devon Johnson. Obviously 1970. Now Jaquan Yulee. The Marshall football program has had to deal with more tragedy and loss than any one program ever should," another added.

The players he mentioned also died in tragic accidents. Goddard passed away in June 2008 following a single-vehicle accident. Former Marshall lineman Aaron died after facing complications from treatment for his injuries.

Johnson, who served as the Marshall's runningback, passed away in 2018 at the age of 25.

With the continuous death of the athletes under Marshall, people continuously sent their prayers to the late players and current sportsmen.

READ MORE: Toby Kirkup Tragic Cause of Death Questioned: Actor Dead Hours After Hospital Sent Him Home [REPORT]