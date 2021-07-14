Sarah Ferguson claimed that Princess Diana would be proud of her sons - if she was still alive - because of this one thing.

Before becoming part of the royal family, Sarah and Princess Diana grew up together. After knowing her for a long time before her death, the Duchess of York imagined how happy the late princess would have become to see what her two sons have become.

Speaking with People for its cover story this week, Sarah claimed that the Princess of Wales would be proud of her sons and their wives. She added that Princess Diana would also be fond of her grandchildren just because "that's what she loved."

"If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,'" she said. "Because each has got her own voice."

Indeed, in the years after her death, Prince William and Prince Harry continued their mother's legacy.

For what it's worth, the two royal princes have been focusing themselves on the projects Princess Diana started. They have been raising awareness to break HIV stigma and working to fully remove the landmines.

When Did Sarah, Princess Diana Met?

In the same exclusive interview, the Duchess revealed that she first met with the then-Diana Spencer when she was 14. They were close enough that she called her "Duch."

"She taught me so much of public life," Sarah said. "She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together."

Meanwhile, she clarified the reports about her and Princess Diana's feud before the Princess of Wales died in 1997. Before the tragic incident happened, they reportedly promised they would always be together.

However, their relationship was too strong that some people wanted to break them apart.

Her new comments came after Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled Princess Diana's statue they commissioned together. On July 1, they celebrated the Princess of Wales life during her what-should-have-been 60th birthday.

The work of art has been placed in the Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Before the official unveiling, the royal brothers worked closely with the sculptor since the first day they planned to get it in 2017.

