Hailey Bieber has hit back at social media users for saying that her husband, Justin Bieber, yelled at her during a recent trip to Las Vegas back on July 13.

In the video that went viral, the Canadian singer and model were seen leaving a club.

Just as the couple got caught by the public, Justin animatedly tells Hailey something while pointing at her. According to Page Six, some people felt that Justin was shouting at his wife.

The model stood up against rumors. Hailey went on Instagram and shared a picture of her kissing her husband along with a sweet caption.

The model said in the post, "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false."

"Don't feed into the negative [expletive] peeps," Hailey concluded.

In the viral clip, the 28-year-old singer and her wife were seen moments after he concluded his performance with Diplo at the XS nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Justin Bieber's Fans Stood Up For The Couple Regarding False Claims

The first version of the viral clip - which initially circulated on TikTok, per one account - was taken down.

On the same day that the video went viral, fans also defended the 'Peaches' singer, saying he was pumped up from his performance. "He was not yelling, and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenalin," one fan said.

Another fan also tweeted that the singer was only on "straight adrenalin after performing."

Hailey and Justin Bieber In Their Marriage Life

Hailey and Justin used to have an on-and-off relationship since 2015. Later on, they got engaged in July 2018. The two officially got married in South Carolina on September 30, 2019, per Gulf News.

However, the couple has previously admitted that marriage can be "very hard."



In February 2019, Baldwin candidly told Vogue, "The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."

Bieber then added that he believes "fighting is good. Doesn't the Bible talk about righteous anger?" he told the mag.

The star continued his statement saying that they don't want to lose each other, "we've been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it's been really difficult to get her to say what she feels."

