Meghan McCain is fully supporting Britney Spears' desire to live a life that she wants, without others' control. In fact, she believes the singer should cut out all her family members if it is what it takes for her to live free. She did not single out just dad, Jamie Spears.

Meghan McCain, 36, is down with the idea of Spears' conservatorship being cancelled. She also deemed that what Spears went through meant her whole family is problematic. While others tend to just focus on dad Jamie Spears, McCain said everyone in Spears' family is a "monster."

In a discussion on "The View" surrounding Britney Spears', 39, recent conservatorship hearings, Meghan came after almost everyone in the "Toxic" singer's family, calling them "monsters" on Thursday July 15.

She didn't just single out Britney's father Jamie Spears, who is the co-conservator, but mom Lynne and sister Jamie-Lynn as well for not doing so much more to help Britney, as reported by Hollywood Life.

In a response to what she hopes happens for the popstar, Meghan explained the lengths she would go to if she were in Britney's family member's shoes. "I don't care what her sister and her mother are saying. If this were happening to a family member of mine, I would've beaten a door down and done anything possible to remove them from that situation. None of them did enough," she said.

It can be remembered that both mom and sister have already reacted to Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing, where the pop star laid out all her suffering because the court decided to give a huge power to her dad over her life. Both said they are supportive of Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn said that people do not know how much she supports her sister, because she never placed them on social media. She even said that she's the one who has mainly encouraged Britney Spears to look for legal aid to end this conservatorship hell for the singer.

