"Marrying Millions" reality star Bill Hutchinson denied all the accusations of sexually assaulting a female teenager. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a teen girl who was reportedly unconscious when the crime allegedly took place.

The star and real estate developer, 63 who is just presently free on $100,000 bail, is charged in Orange County, California, with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person. He is also facing five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

The alleged incidents involve not just one teen though, but two 16-year-old girls.

"It is not true," Dan Hagood, one of Hutchinson's many defense attorneys, tells People Magazine. "In the fullness of time people will see that Mr. Hutchinson is absolutely not guilty of sexually assaulting or sexually molesting anybody anywhere at any time," he explained.

The legal camp also believes that Hutchinson's personal record and friendships will be enough gauge of his character, which would make the accusations against him absurd.

"Anybody who knows Bill Hutchinson for a day wouldn't believe these charges," Hagood explained. "He knows lots of people and they are all standing with him," he added.

However, the court does not merely work of character and personality references. Instead, facts and evidence would have to be deliberated on.

The Orange County accusations come from two different incidents that allegedly occurred at his own Laguna Beach vacation home. He reportedly assaulted one of the teen girls while she was unconscious and committed four total acts of sexual battery on her. He is also said to have committed one count of sexual battery on another teen girl the following month, in May.

Hutchinson is also charged with one count of sexual assault in Texas. The state has classed it as a second-degree felony.

Hagood said this Texas case is actually a boon to their case, because it would show something fishy going on behind these accusations.

Hagood explained that the alleged victim in the Texas case could very well be the same teen who accused his cleint of the Laguna Beach assault in April, making the accusations incredulous.

"I am confident the evidence will show it is the same person making the same allegations both times unconscious, two different states, two different months," Hagood revealed. "It is a fantastical story."

