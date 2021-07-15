Was Dahlia Sky murdered?

The 31-year-old porn star's body was found in a car in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles with a fatal gunshot wound.

Dahlia Sky was reportedly battling stage four breast cancer before her death, which allegedly led her to suffer from depression, per The Sun.

According to Adult Video News, authorities believe that the adult movie star shot herself in a car as a "potential suicide."

Los Angeles Police Department detective Dave Peteque told the outlet that they are leaning towards suicide, as there's no evidence that there's foul play involved.

The police are also awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Hans, who is an adult film producer, also spoke about Dahlia Sky's battle with cancer, saying, "During her last year, I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her."

Even Dahlia, a veteran performer with numerous credits and nominations as a female performer of the year, spoke about her ongoing battle with breast cancer for several years and even posted about it on social media.

In one tweet from March, she said, "I am battling this cancer every day, and [filmmaker] has been nothing but supportive."

Dahlia Sky's death is the second death in the porn industry. 29-year-old Kristina Lisina tragically died after falling from the 22nd floor of a tower in St. Petersburg.

Adult Movie Stars Pay Tribute to Dahlia Sky

Fellow porn star and filmmaker Axel Braun called Dahlia Sky's death "extremely heartbreaking."

He further told AVN, "I shot her dozens of times, and not only did she always bring her A-game as a performer, but she was also a very talented actress and a real trooper."

Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump once, paid tribute to "one of my absolute favorites" in her Twitter post.

"Dahlia Sky was one of my absolute favorites. She was also a friend. I am heartbroken to hear of her passing."

Dahlia Sky Porn Career Revisited

The 31-year-old adult entertainment performer kicked off her career in 2010, where she initially performed under Bailey Blue.

Unfortunately, she was forced to change her name four years later after a clothing company trademarked the name and sent her a cease-and-desist letter.

In her career, she has been named "Female Performer of the Year" and even received nine nominations for her lead role in the movie "Bailey Blue Wide Open."

The movie mentioned above was just one of the 600 adult movie titles that she has worked on.

