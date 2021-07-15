Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still on a high after finally getting married over the Fourth of July weekend.

Though cheesy as it may sound, it seems like the newlyweds had patiently put their special day on hold because of the pandemic until they were sure that they would be able to bring their loved ones together as safely as they can.

It was a long time coming, but an insider told OK! Magazine, "It was well worth the wait," for the both of them.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani said their "I Dos" in an intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch. Only 50 of their closest friends and family members were in attendance in a chapel Blake built for their special day.

"He always had the intention of one day marrying her there," the insider added.

The country crooner and the platinum barbie dated for six years after meeting on "The Voice."

Gwen's sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, reportedly played a massive part in their mom's big day because she and Blake wanted them to know they were all joining together, not just them as a couple, but them as a family.

The insider revealed that the couple also wrote that into their respective vows.

However, the highlight of their special day came when the "Minimum Wage" singer sang a song he specifically wrote for his blushing bride.

The insider shared that the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker was worried she would end up in tears and would ruin her full glam, "and that's what exactly happened."

Lucky for Gwen, her entire glam team was there on standby.

READ ALSO:Kylie Jenner Bans Workers From Looking at Her, Imposes 'Degrading' Rules- Ex Employee Details Horrifying Ordeal [REPORT]

What's Next for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani After The Wedding?

Now that the special day has come and go, one thing that's reportedly on their to-do list as a couple is to look for a surrogate.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly want to have a child together.

As early as 2018, numerous reports surfaced that they were "determined" to have a child together.

A tipster told Us Weekly back then, "They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby."

"It's crucial to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited."

Additionally, the pair also "can't wait to see what the future holds" for them.

The surrogacy may not have pushed through that year, but it's possible this time around since there is no celebration to plan sometime soon anymore.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Using Travis Barker To 'Get Even' with Kim Kardashian?-Sources