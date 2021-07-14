Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian have a very rocky relationship on the show "Keeping Up With the Kardashian."

Now that Kim is almost divorced from Kanye West, it was reported that the Poosh Lifestyle creator is using her relationship with Travis Barker to "get even" with the KKW Beauty mogul.

According to Globe, Kim Kardashian's reign as the Queen of the Kardashians may be coming to an end since her primary publicity source these days is mostly the drama surrounding her divorce.

Now that Kourtney's new and very-out-there relationship with the Blink 192 drummer overtaking the spotlight of everybody else in her family, she reportedly believes this is the first time in her life she thinks of herself to be on par with Kim.

A tipster told the outlet, "Kourtney's getting compliments left and right for how sexy and confident she looks right now."

They further alleged that Kim Kardashian reportedly enjoyed taunting her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. The former Mrs. Kanye West was the ultimate sex symbol in the family, and that her sisters were homely.

"There's always been a lot of competition between the girls to look as hot as possible."

However, the tipster suggests that their momager Kris Jenner is the person to blame for the harsh competition between the sisters.

Kourtney, who shares three kids with Scott Disick, reportedly "never appreciated being shoved to the sidelines while Kim showed off her assets in one photo shoot after another, most of which she staged herself."

Travis Barker is also reportedly "fanning the flame" between Kim and Kourtney.

The source revealed, "Travis is telling Kourt she's ten times hotter than Kim and to embrace it, and she is."

"She's just getting started, but it's getting on Kim's nerves how over-the-top she is about it."

Kourtney Kardashian Engaged?

The eldest Kardashian sister is reportedly engaged to her drummer husband.

Travis Barker allegedly popped the question over the weekend in Las Vegas amid rumors that his girlfriend is currently pregnant.

An insider told The Sun that the intimate wedding would take place later this year.

As for the pregnancy, Kourtney and Travis reportedly want to start their own family together, per their source.

"That is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together."

Travis shares two kids, Landon and Alabama, from ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Truth About These Kourtney Kardashian Rumors

According to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to Globe's recent article about Kourtney Kardashian's "revenge" on Kim Kardashian.

"The notion that they'd ruin their relationship over a "who's hotter" contest is absurd, even for them."

As for the wedding and pregnancy rumors, it's best to take these with a grain of salt, as nobody has confirmed that they are indeed engaged or pregnant.

