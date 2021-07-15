The Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed in a Q&A session with fans that he has been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The musician first announced his cancer diagnosis on June 23, as he said in a Twitter post, "It sucks, and I'm scared, and at the same time, I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

The bassist came with a more detailed update regarding his recent cancer diagnosis in a Twitch stream, saying he has 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

He further explained that this type of cancer is the same diagnosis that his mother had battled and eventually beat, reported by NME.

What Is 4-A Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma?

The Lymphoma Research Foundation explained that the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients diagnosed with around the globe. Every year, there are 18,000 cases reported suffering from this diagnosis.

The LRF also stated that it is an aggressive form of lymphoma which targets white blood cells, deteriorating the body's immune system and its ability to fight infection. Other than that, it is "potentially curable."

"The cancer isn't bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me," the musician confessed during the Q&A session with Blink-182 fans in Chile.

Hoppus also said, "It's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage 4, which is, I think, the highest that it goes."

The Blink-182 bassist is adamant about maintaining his positivity, "We're beating this cancer," he added. "It's just a matter of time."



Hoppus On Going Through Chemotherapy

Hoppus' diagnosis followed an update he gave last week, wherein he revealed he was getting ready to undergo a test "that may very well determine if I live or die."

He spoke further on the details on the same Twitch stream as he said, "The test is to find out if my chemotherapy is working at all. And if it is, then I go back for at least three more rounds."

Regardless of how Hoppus' chemotherapy - which he's been receiving for at least three months thus far - is progressing, he clarified that he still has at least three more rounds to go.

Mark Hoppus's health crisis has helped him form a stronger bond with his mother. This article stated, when he was asked if his mother has given him any advice, he responded, "I've been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit."

He also described the harsh side effects of the three rounds of chemo he had so far, saying the first one made him feel like "a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked."

He felt frail and tired during round two and was violently ill during round three.

