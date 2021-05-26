Travis Barker: Plane Crash That Killed His 3 Friends Did At Least One Good Thing to Him

Travis Barker survived a plane crash in September 2008, and the experience made him reevaluate his life and get sober.

Fox News reported that the Blink-182 drummer was addicted to opioids when the accident that killed Barker's close friends Chris Baker and Charles "Che" Still, including two pilots of the plane they took returning home from a show in South Carolina. The aircraft crashed due to the plane's tires bursting upon takeoff. Another friend of Barker, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, also survived.

Barker talked with Men's Health, which made him question how people were always asking him if he had ever gone to rehab. In the interview, he continued his response, "'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab." He said, losing three of his friends and calling the tragedy his near-death experience would be his wake-up call, considering that even if he were never in the crash, then he would have probably never quit.

The American rock band drummer was in the hospital for 11 weeks and revealed his opioid tolerance was so high that he would possibly wake up if he underwent surgery.

Most of the things he had gone through were Barker's burns covering 60 percent of his body and going through more than 20 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. The accident also caused him to relearn how to walk.

Blink 182 Travis Barker Shares "Dark" Stories He Went Through After Plane Crash

The musician told stories through a recent interview with Men's Health. He said that there was a time people told him he might not be able to run again due to the grafts that on his feet, and even a talk that he possibly might not be able to continue drumming again, describing the time after the crash as "dark."

The 45-year-old star is now vegan and does running and boxing every day but suffers from PTSD. After the discussion, this might have made him determined to heal quicker than he played drums as soon as treatment recovered his hands. He proclaimed that he has been going healthy these days.

"I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it," the musician said.

What Comes Next With American Rock Band Drummer Travis Barker?

In the same interview, Barker also sought therapy to help deal with his survivor's guilt, admitting that it has gotten better the further he gets away from it.

The rockstar is reported to be in a new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian since February 2021. Kardashian shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick. And Barker shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy.

The known workaholic has not played in front of a live audience as the pandemic started and says he's never spent so much time at home. Without touring, he decided to launch Barker Wellness Co. He continued production work with prominent artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, KennyHoopla, and Yungblud and working on new Blink 128 songs.



