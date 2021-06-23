Mark Allan Hoppus, bassist and co-lead vocalist of the popular American pop-punk band "Blink 182" recently took to his social media accounts to reveal his shocking health condition.

The musician posted an emotional statement stating that he has cancer and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemoteraphy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." he wrote. (Read the full statement below)

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love you all." he added.

After sharing the sad news, he posted a now-deleted photo of himself sitting in the hospital. He wrote in the caption "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please."

Fans shocked by the news

Following his announcement, many fans were shocked but still continued to send their love and support to Hoppus.

"I met you in 2016 and it was the best day of my life, earlier this year when I was going through my own battle w chemotherapy, blink-182 got me through it. You have entertained and brought so much happiness and joy to so many including myself over the years. Hang in there Mark." one fan replied.

"I'm truly gutted and upset to hear your news... You are one of the nicest dudes I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. Stay strong, keep fighting. I look forward to seeing you again next time you're in the UK." filmmaker Russell North wrote.

"sorry to hear this mark but you've got this!" host Andy Cortez wrote.

Mark Hoppus' journey

The co-vocalist spent his early days in Ridgecrest, California. His love for punk rock music began when he was a junior in high school. At age 15, his father, Tex Hoppus, gave him a bass guitar as a gift, this became the start of his long and successful music career.

In 1992 he was introduced to Tom DeLonge, they later performed together. As they continued their path towards the music industry, they had more members making them form a band called "Blink 182"

Other members include Travis Barker, Scott Raynor, Matt Skiba, and Tom DeLonge.

In 2008, Barker had also suffered a near-death situation as he survived a devastating plane crash leaving him and his friend, Adam Goldstein, badly burned. Goldstein died the following year due to drug overdose.

