Rapper and songwriter Tekashi 6ix9ine once again found minding Lil Durk's business as he bombarded the rapper's Instagram account.

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royal had reportedly suffered from another home invasion, according to sources.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the couple resided inside as several unidentified suspects broke in. The home invasion and aggravated assault occurred last Sunday and were shared on social media by Lil Durk and others.

6ix9ine decided to troll the unfortunate situation by commenting on posts about the incident and even tagged Lil Durk on his Instagram story. The rapper replied, "Someone said @lildurk not gon slide till they kill his girlfriend. yall crazy," he tried to deflect the blame, "Don't get mad at me... I'm not the shooter.'

"YALL thought this man was gangsta, they sliding on this man every other week DAMN give him a break," 6ix9ine commented under DJ Akademiks's post.

The comment was poking fun and indicating that this was not the first time the "Laugh Now Cry Later" singer had experienced this.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Irrelevance in 2021" According to Twitter

The news of Tekashi 6ix9ine's cyberbullying towards Lil Durk has reached Twitter, and people are loud about their opinions.

"Boy, get off @lildurk d-ck they can fit your criminal history on a sticky note pad, and you told @6ix9ine."

boy get off @lildurk dick they can fit your criminal history on a sticky note pad and you told 😒 @6ix9ine — thegoatmarquise (@itsmarquis24) July 16, 2021

"Dude spent 2019 in prison he didn't have any music to work on and release. The only reason he isn't releasing music right now is cause no one f-cking likes him," said another.

6ix9ine’s irrelevance in 2021 is honestly 10 times funnier than his 2019 irrelevance



Dude spent 2019 in prison he didn’t have any music to work on and release



Only reason he isn’t releasing music right now is cause no one fucking likes him 😭 — Kayla 💛 MONSTERS AT WORK OUT NOW (@kobcritic_) July 16, 2021



People are legitimately exhausted of the rapper, "I'm about to murk 6ix9ine myself I'm tired of his ass," or feel sickened by the thought of him, "6ix9ine actually disgusts me."

I’m about to murk 6ix9ine myself I’m tired of his ass — ChiLLy 🌟 (@ChillyTheGod) July 16, 2021

READ ALSO: Drake and Girlfriend Johanna Leia's Son Bond Together Like Real Father and Son

Pusha T Disses 6ix9ine in 'Tell The Vision'

The late rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous album dropped a three-way song featuring Pusha T and Drake called "Tell The Vision." Fans have been speculating about Pusha T's verse in the song that mentions placing a crown on a clown.

Pusha T on “Tell The Vision” on Pop Smoke new album.👀



“Tyler got the album of the year, for now. But Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds. Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around. The crown is only for the king, they trying to place it on a clown.” pic.twitter.com/BJPLcNcpAs — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 16, 2021



Based on this article, the rapper's verse was a tribute to Pop Smoke while simultaneously giving Tyler The Creator a shout-out.

However, people are convinced that it's a diss for Tekashi, "it's a 6ix9ine diss, the whole king of new york thing."

no, its a 6ix9ine diss, the whole king of new york thing. he actually praises tyler saying he has the AOTY (before pop smoke's release) — theFlagger (6-10) (@TheFlaggerr) July 16, 2021

While others beg to differ, "6ix9ine isn't even worth a diss or even a sneak," said one fan.

6ix9ine isnt even worth a diss 🤣 or even sneak. just called him rat then thats a bar. maybe because j cole is friends with drake? idk — rin (@m_khairin) July 16, 2021



READ MORE: Lil Uzi Vert Catches Ex-Girlfriend with SAINt JHN, Flashes Gun [FULL STORY]