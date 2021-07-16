Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made sure people in Europe know they are not alone.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate penned a heartfelt statement for those who are affected by the devastating floods in parts of Europe.

Through Kensington Palace's official Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge extended their compassion toward the victims.

"The damage and loss caused by the flooding disaster in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands is devastating. We are thinking of all those affected by these floods," the status said.

Meanwhile, their followers thanked them for the message and expressed their heartbreak over the disaster, as well.

One fan said, "Thank you for your compassion, Your Royal Highnesses. In Germany over 60 people lost their lives, over a thousand are missing. Entire villages have been completely destroyed. It's heartbreaking."

Another added, "My thoughts are really with all the families of the deceased and those affected, this is a lot for them to face with Covid, I hope everything will be fine soon."

What's Happening in Europe?

In the past days, 103 people already died in Germany alone. It became the largest number succumbed due to a natural disaster in the country in the past six decades.

According to BBC, the rainfall burst the places' banks, causing floods in most parts of the continent.

Following this tragedy, Belgian Prime Minister Alexader De Croo announced that July 20 will be a national day of mourning.

Meanwhile, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet described the flooding as a "catasthrope of historic dimensions."

As for the reason behind the fatal event, meteorologists explained that the floods may be attributed to climate change. The shift in the jet stream reportedly brought the water from the sea inland.

Like Father, Like Son?

Prince William's latest statement resonated with Prince Charles' environmental campaigns for years.

In 2020, the future King launched the Earthshot Prize in pursuit of helping experts to come up with solutions to climate change. He also penned the books "Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World" and "Climate Change (A Ladybird Expert Book)" in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

Furthermore, Prince Charles opened up his concerns through those books, which he dubbed as "a call to revolution."

