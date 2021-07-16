Is Kim Kardashian a hypocrite? This is what netfizens have taken to calling her, after a clip emerged of her stating how fearful she is to leave her house because of the COVID-19. People just cannot believe she's the one saying that, when she and her sisters were never one to stay at home - even when the pandemic was raging.

Although this.clip was only recently released, since it is a bonus video from the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans can distinctively remember how in the thick of the pandemic, Kim and her sisters were usually out and about.

In this clip, Kim, 40, can be seen talking to sister Khloe about her 'agoraphobia' and 'high anxiety' after spending months of "quarantined" at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

As Kim and Khloe njoy the scenic view from their $120 million Malibu vacation rental, the camera pans to Kim recalling a recent outing to Nobu with husband Kanye West and how she did not enjoy it as much as she thought she would.

"I have not left my house since quarantine," she shared to her sister. 'I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye and talk to him, and come up to me and ask for photos, and I was like, "Absolutely not, get away, this is my first time out. I'm not comfortable with you coming a step closer," she added.

Quick-minded (and fast-fingered) netiznes flocked to criticize the makeup mogul because of this clip, noting that she repeatedly ignored the COVID-19 guidelines and traveled throughout 2020, when the cases were raging.

According to Daily Mail UK, some specifically used her infamous 40th birthday celebration to mock her, asking her to recall the trip her and her family made to Tahiti, as well as friends, when almost everyone else in the world is locked down.

Others said the phobia she keeps harping about is a rich person problem.

"Oh brother! You never stopped traveling or partying. What anxiety????? Rich people problems!" one wrote.

Another said the whole family "literally traveled all of quarantine" so she should not be saying she has been quarantined so long.

"She didn't have anxiety taking a birthday trip with 5000 people though," another person mockingly wrote.

