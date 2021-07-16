Sources said that the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, will go through numerous changes that will break royal traditions. Among which includes the choice of school for the royal couple's eldest son and another pertains to a yearly tradition on birthday celebration.

According to a royal observer through OK!, Prince William does not intend for his son George to follow in his footsteps and attend boarding school.

The news about the change has surfaced as Kate Middleton and Prince William began scoping out new schools and possible homes around Berkshire earlier this year, 2021.

Both Prince William and Harry happily boarded at Ludgrove School in Berkshire at eight before moving to Eton at 13.

Prince George To Switch Schools

Royal experts further claimed that the couple is looking for a broader range of schools than traditionally favored by the Royal Family Institution, and Ludgrove is not currently in the running for George.

The eldest is currently attending Thomas's school in Battersea, miles away from their Kensington Palace home. The youngest child, Prince Louis, is attending the Willocks Nursery close to Kensington Palace.



"It's my understanding for some time, possibly even before George was born, that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be backed off to boarding school," royal expert Duncan Larcombe said.

Another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, described Kate and William as "modern parents" and added that they would "weigh up the schooling decision very carefully."

"We're used to seeing the royals breaking with tradition these days, so it won't be a huge shock if they do things their way."

Despite breaking with their childhoods, Ingrid insisted that Harry and William both "loved" studying at Ludgrove, compared to father Prince Charles' unhappy memories at Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland.

Kate Middleton To Not Release Prince George's Birthday Photos

The soon-to-be eight years old will celebrate his birthday on Thursday, June 22, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually mark their children's birthdays by releasing adorable pictures of their children.

According to Mirror, a royal expert claimed rumors that the parents could cancel his birthday photo as Kate Middleton was reportedly upset, which breaks another yearly tradition.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told "The Royal Beat," "There are rumors that we might not see the photograph (of Prince George) when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven."

There were also reports claiming that George would be kept "out of the limelight" after cruel internet trolls targeted him.

Robert Jobson, who co-authored "Diana: Closely Guarded Secret," told Sunrise TV show in Australia that people mocked the young prince for wearing a suit and tie in the VIP box at Euro 2020 final.

