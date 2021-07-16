Hip hop artist SpottemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was arrested in Florida after being involved in a dispute in June.

According to News Week, the 19-year-old star got an arrest warrant in his room at the AC Hotel Miami Aventura in Florida on Thursday.

The rapper is currently facing charges like an aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory.

According to detectives, the rapper was lying in his hotel bed with an AK-47 pistol gun right beside him. They added that the firearm was "within reach and readily accessible for immediate use."

Before his arrest, he was being investigated by authorities after an alleged incident that happened last month.

The victim, a parking attendant in Miami Beach, alleges that he was working on June 20 when four vehicles arrived at his workplace.

The alleged incident started when the rapper pulled out a gun and pointed it at the attendant over an $80 parking fee. "You know what it is," SpottemGottem allegedly said before leaving the area.

According to NBC 6, his bond was set at $18,500, and he is expected to appear in court on Friday.

There were three other men involved with the said incident were also arrested. However, authorities did not reveal their identities.

Not SpottemGottem's First Criminal Offense

Despite the rapper's young age, this is not his first criminal offense.

In 2017, SpottemGottem was arrested when he was 15 years old. He was charged with grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon and another man named Chaddrick Daniels.

The teenagers allegedly stole a Nissan Frontier with the keys left inside. The car broke down on Sandlake Drive in Jacksonville then they were found walking around the parkway with guns.

Who Is SpottemGottem?

The young rapper's career skyrocketed when his song "Beat Box" went viral on TikTok and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

His music got noticed by prominent rappers such as DaBaby, Polo G, and Lil Yachty, leading them to have a remix collaboration together.

SpottemGottem was supposed to perform next week at a music festival in Miami. No details were released whether the recent arrest will hinder his appearance.

"Rolling Loud Miami Festival" will also feature a handful of hip-hop artists such as A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and more.

