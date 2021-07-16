Cole Sprouse's character, Jughead Jones, has a keen eye for photography and journalism; it is not far from his real persona as he regularly posts behind-the-scene snaps and literary captions while on the set of "Riverdale."

More recently, the Disney alum shocked his fans with a photo of his new girlfriend. Taking to Instagram, Sprouse shared a film snap of Canadian model Ari Fournier.

He captioned the post "Tippi and the burds," tagging his new lover. (check out the photo below)

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star also posted a series of photos on his Instagram stories along with a hilarious caption that reads, "Time to piss off the 14yos again."

Fans have been swooning over Sprouse for years, and they did not take the new relationship lightly as they vent out their heartbreaking responses.

"my heart broke with this photo..." one wrote.

"I don't know why I'm so sad, because this is not my life, but all this makes me feel bad," one commented.

Who Is Ari Fournier?

Cole Sprouse might be public with his new lover, but details behind their relationship are very private.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ari Fournier is a Canadian model who started using her platform on Instagram at the age of 15.

She was later discovered by Elite Model Management and decided to sign her. Her mother, Chantal Tetreault, also worked as a model.

The pair were first linked in March 2021 after Page Six spotted them on a brunch date in Gastown, Vancouver.

Cole Sprouse Dating History

In 2004, the young Disney actor called the former child star Alyson Stoner as his girlfriend.

His most public girlfriend to date would be his "Riverdale" co-star, Lili Reinhart.

They took their on-screen relationship to reality as their characters were also lovers on the CW series.

Dating speculations began in 2017 when the actor made Reinhart his muse for his photos shared on his social media accounts.

The pair were also spotted making out at Comic-Con the same year, but no photos circulated.

Sprouse and Reinhart continued dating on and off until 2020. The actor shared a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram saying that they "permanently split," but they had an incredible experience that they will cherish for life.

Aside from the "Betty Cooper" actress, Sprouse was also linked to a handful of A-list celebrities like Victoria Justice, Katelyn Pippy, Bree Morgan, and Kaia Gerber.

