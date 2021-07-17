Daniel Mickelson tragically died passed away a week ago at the young age of 23.

When his death was announced, no cause of death was publicized by his sister Meredith Mickelson.

The autopsy for the rising actor has been completed. However, officials reportedly need more tests to find out what caused Daniel Mickelson's death, per Radar Online.

According to official records, the LA County Medical Examiner has already finished its initial exam but cannot determine the reason for his tragic demise.

On July 4, the "Killer Clown Meets The Candy Man" star was found dead, and details surrounding his passing are limited, and many fans have a lot of questions about it.

Now that there is still no news of what could be the reason for Daniel Mickelson's passing, the medical examiner will then run a toxicology report to determine what is in his blood.

But the official records noted that there are no other significant conditions that exist or are aware of that could've played a role in Daniel Mickelson's death.

The autopsy was finished hours after the Mickelson family, and some of Daniel's friends gathered for a private memorial in Los Angeles. According to reports, Meredith planned the event but wasn't open to the public.

The memorial went down for three hours yesterday, and friends of the actor were asked to bring their favorite memories of him.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie STOLE Adopted Son Maddox From Real Parents? Upcoming Documentary To State Shocking 'Facts'

Daniel Mickelson's Heartbreaking Death Got Emotional Tributes

His sister shared the news of Daniel Mickelson's passing on July 6, captioning a photo of them when they were younger.

"My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong, and I don't even know what to say."

Meredith went on to say, "Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart."

Other celebrities also expressed sympathies in the comment section of her Instagram post.

Zedd said, "Soooo soo sorry Meredith," while Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, "Praying for you."

Daniel's BFF Kaia Gerber also honored the "Mani" star, posting,"Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. it won't be the same without you here."

Daniel Mickelson's girlfriend Maddie Haley posted a lengthy tribute to her boyfriend with a series of photos posted on her Instagram, noting she "lost" her "best friend in the whole world" and felt as though her heart had been "ripped out" of her chest.

They celebrated their first anniversary last May.

READ MORE: 'The Talk' Hosts 'Demand' Pay Raise After Finding Out About Jerry O'Connell's Whopping Salary