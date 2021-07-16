Was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt stolen from his biological family?

The documentary titled "The Stolen Children" will about the rules of adoptions in Cambodia and expose if Maddox was stolen or not.

Brangelina and their kids, a mixture of adopted and biological children, have often been in the limelight for news regarding each of their backgrounds.

The former Hollywood power couple's tumultuous marriage life was front and center because of their divorce.

And after months of court hearings, the "Ad Astra" actor won joint custody of their kids just this year. It was also reported that they both spent almost $1 million on their divorce, which the "Tomb Raider" star filed in September 2016.

Angelina Jolie was one of the hundreds of Americans who hired Lauryn Galindo to help with the adoption papers in Cambodia without knowing that there may be unethical actions surrounding the entire thing.

Angelina and Brad Pitt adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002. However, it's unclear if Maddox's biological parents are still alive and were misled by Galindo's "baby recruiters," who allegedly preyed on low-income families.

At the adoption in 2002, Maddox's "orphan status" was questioned, with the Cambodian child care professionals claiming he was sold for $100 by his poor mother.

According to Kek Galibru, president of the human rights organization Lichado, "I'm sure that this child was not a real orphan and was not abandoned," which examined the adoption controversy.

On the other hand, the "Maleficent" actress state she went to lengthy ordeals to verify that his about-to-be-adopted son was an orphan and has always maintained that he was.

She said, "I would never rob a mother of her child. I can only imagine how dreadful that would feel."

In an interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie stressed the importance of ensuring her adopted kids stay in touch with their respective homelands.

She told the publication, "They must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It's the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, and you are entering each other's worlds."

When she was asked about her home in Cambodia during the interview, the "Changeling" star revealed that the country helped her become aware of refugees.

"It made me engage in foreign affairs in a way I never had, and join UNHCR. Above all, it made me a mom."

From 1997 until 2001, Galindo and her sister Lynn Devin's agency, Seattle International Adoptions, handled most of the adoptions from Cambodia to the US. They were both prosecuted a year after Maddox was adopted, with Devin getting a $150,000 penalty for faking papers to get US visas for "orphans."

