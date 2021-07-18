Adele seems to open another chapter in her dating life after she was spotted watching an NBA game with LeBron James' agent.

The "Love In The Dark" hitmaker rarely makes a public appearance; that's why all eyes were on her when she attended the NBA Finals game 5 in Phoenix, Arizona.

She arrived flaunting her impressive weight-loss body and sat beside Rich Paul, which instantly made headlines as the pair is rumored to be dating.

Although the pair did not get cozy or held hands during the game, a source revealed to E! News that the two are in a relationship.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN also reacted to the singer's rare sighting and seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

"Meanwhile, Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," the sportswriter said in "The Lowe Post" podcast. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

He added that their first public appearance would be on the tabloids, especially in England, where Adele is from.

What Happened To Skepta?

Just a few days ago, Page Six reported that Adele was spotted with her then-rumored boyfriend, rapper Skepta, hanging out in a San Bernardino, California mall.

The "Hometown Glory" singer was reportedly helping the rapper shopping for clothes. An onlooker revealed that Skepta was picking sweaters, pants, and trying on clothes while Adele gave her feedback about the style.

"It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes." the source added.

Last year, the pair first sparked dating rumors after an insider revealed to People that their relationship "has been heating up" after being spotted running together in England.

They also share the same neighborhood in Tottenham, London.

Adele's Dating History

Unlike other celebrities, the singer was only linked to a few people, most of which are non-showbiz men.

Adele's most public relationship is her marriage with Simon Konecki. The ex-couple started dating in 2011; they have a son together named Angelo. They reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2016.

The marriage was short-lived as they split in 2019. Their divorce got finalized earlier this year, and they agreed to joint custody with their son.

Per Honey, the ex-lovers are reportedly living across each other for the sake of co-parenting their child.

Adele's previous relationships include "Mr. 21," the man behind her hit songs "Set Fire To The Rain," "Someone Like You," and more from her sophomore album "21."

An unknown cheating ex-boyfriend also inspired her debut album "19."

At the time of this writing, Adele and Rich Paul have not publicly confirmed whether they're in a relationship or not.

