Award-winning Spanish actress and mother of Javier Bardem, Pilar Bardem, has passed away at 82.

According to Deadline, the actress suffered from lung disease complications before dying at Ruber Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Although her death is due to the respiratory system, the outlet clarified that it was not COVID-related.

Bardem spent her early days in Seville, Andalucia, Spain. She came from a family of actors as her parents, Matilde Muñoz Sampedro and Rafael Bardem, and cousin Luchy Soto also worked in the film industry.

Por más que busco no encuentro las palabras adecuadas para expresar lo que verdaderamente has significado y significarás siempre para mi. Gracias, por ser mi referente, mi inspiración, mi confidente y sobre todo gracias por tu amor. Tu gran amor.

Her acting legacy went on to her children- Carlos, Monica, and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem. The actress is known for winning numerous Goya Awards (Spain's equivalent of Academy Awards), especially for her performance in the 1995 film "Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto (Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead)."

Bardem's biggest spotlight was during the 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008 when her son, Javier, won and dedicated his Best Supporting Actor award to her.

Bardem is also known for fighting injustices as an activist after opposing the Spanish government in 2003 for sending troops to Iraq. She also voiced her opinion on "labor rights for actors, civil rights for women."

The "Suit 203" star appeared in various films, TV shows, and theatre plays. Per IMDb, she has over 134 movie and TV credits which include "Doctor Mateo" as Doña Asunción, "Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan" as Surulunda, "20 Centimeters" as La Candelaria, and more.

The actress also starred in four films with her daughter-in-law, Penelope Cruz. Cruz, who married Bardem's son in 2010, recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress.

"I couldn't have dreamed of having a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love that you've given us, your children, grandchildren, family, and friends." She wrote in Spanish. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

"You have given me so much. Thank you for always standing by those who needed it the most and for raising your voice against injustice..." she added.

Bardem's husband, a Spanish businessman named José Carlos Encinas Doussinague, died in 1995. She was survived by her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

