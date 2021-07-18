Besides making chart-topping music, Nicki Minaj is also known for her kind heart as she does charitable acts for her fans. More recently, the rapper is making a grand gesture for a security guard over a heartwarming reason.

Zaniya Chanel, popularly known for her TikTok account @zhachanel2, got everyone's attention when she performed all of a sudden in a fashion store in New York City.

She rapped Minaj's latest collaboration song with Bia titled "Whole Lotta Money."

Chanel posted her video on the social media platform and quickly went viral. At the time of this writing, the video amassed almost 200,000 views. (watch the video below)

Her performance was not put to waste as it was noticed by the queen of rap herself, which she shared on her Instagram account.

In the middle of her impromptu karaoke session, security personnel can be seen approaching Chanel and trying to stop her. The guard later laughed it off and let Chanel finish her performance.

Now, Nicki Minaj is hunting to look for the security guard to give him something in return.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Minaj wrote, "Someone tells that security guard in that video I posted that I'm looking for him. I wanna send him a gift for being such a sweetheart to one of my babies #BarBIA #WholeLottaMoney."

READ NOW: Britney Spears Dishes Out 'Insincere' Support From Close Relatives and Fans; Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn

'Barbz' Helping Nicki Minaj Look For The Man

There is still no information whether the "Ganja Burns" hitmaker has already found the man she's looking for, but fans are taking to Twitter to help her.

"AYO SECURITY GUARD WYA?!?!?!?! THE QUEEN WANTS TO HAVE A WORD," one fan wrote.

Other stan accounts also poked fun with the situation by hilariously claiming that they are the security personnel.

Hello @NICKIMINAJ, i am the security guard you are looking for. Attached is a picture of me. DM me 😘💅 pic.twitter.com/7RN95CNYJv — 𝐿𝑎 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑀𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑗 ❼ (@LaQueenMinaj) July 18, 2021

Not The First Time Nicki Minaj Made a Grand Gesture

Nicki Minaj does not ignore the tweets of her fans, especially those who are in need.

In 2017, the rapper started a contest that aims to fly her fans from anywhere in the world to hang out.

But one user replied to her tweet saying, "Well you wanna pay for my tuition?" (via Global Citizen)

Minaj quickly noticed the question and quote-retweeted it with the caption, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay for it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Should I set this up?"

The rapper did not just grant one student but 30 of them. She even bought her fan a professional camera for a film production class.

The queen of rap also appeared on "The Ellen Show" and gave away money to pay her fans' college loans.

READ ALSO: Adele's New Boyfriend Confirmed? Singer Spotted With THIS Guy Days After Skepta Dating Rumors