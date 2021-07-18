The 39-year-old pop star Britney Spears once again posted a lengthy post calling out her sister, Jamie Lynn, and father on Instagram along with her complaints on her situation.

Britney's latest message came one day after she shared a vague post directed at people posting "righteously" in support of her amid her vicious legal battle.

The "Toxic" singer further addressed her fans' talking about her lack of power in performances.

Britney Spears And Sister Jamie Lynn Back-To-Back Instagram Posts

According to Deadline, some fans immediately assumed the post was at least partially talking about Jamie Lynn, as she has been criticized for not publicly standing up for Britney until after she testified in late June.

Britney wrote in the caption that she felt deeply hurt for her so-called "support system," who gave her no support regarding her situation.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support."

She also exclaimed, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" referencing Lynn's performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, the same time she was honored the "Icon Award."

According to Page Six, the 30-year-old sister of Britney posted a vague message about "peace," along with mirror selfies, a few hours after Britney posted a searing social media message aimed at her, their father, and the pop star's critics.

Jamie posted, which seemed like a response to Britney, with a caption, "May the peace of the Lord be with you and your spirit."



This followed then by another post by Britney saying "May the Lord warp your ass up in joy today."

Britney Spears Responds On Fans' Criticizing Her Dance Performances

On the same post, Britney Spears also fired shots at her father Jamie, restating her intention to retire from doing a live performance. The singer said that she would no longer perform on any stages soon as his dad has been locking her on things she should wear or do through the trauma for the past 13 years.

Aside from that, she also responded to the "fans" who called her performances that lacked power, "You're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!"



"If you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f***ing book !!!!" she concluded.

